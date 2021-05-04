MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

TSE:MEG traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,891. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

