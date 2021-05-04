Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.59. 926,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,003. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a market cap of C$21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.78.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

