Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNS. National Bankshares raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.07.

Shares of Uni-Select stock traded down C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,102. The firm has a market cap of C$580.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.78. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$14.63.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

