DAGCO Inc. Sells 590 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

TRV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.97. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.