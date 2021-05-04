Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 16,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. Big Lots has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 21,455.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

