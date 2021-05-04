Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $62.75

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 18,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.