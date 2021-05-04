Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $168.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.40.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.53. 28,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

