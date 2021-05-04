Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $168.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.40.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.53. 28,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average of $154.94.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
