Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

