Pillar Trading 0% Lower This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $31,233.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

