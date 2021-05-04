SoMee.Social (ONG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,567.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $154,567.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 93.3% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

ONG is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

