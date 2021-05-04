FintruX Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $16,043.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $16,043.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00082389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.94 or 0.00864215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.41 or 0.09838837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00100825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044249 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

