Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

