Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

