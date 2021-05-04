Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

