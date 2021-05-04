Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.19. 4,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,101. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

