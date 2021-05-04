Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1,052.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. 97,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

