iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $184,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,240 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.