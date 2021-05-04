salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,095.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,930 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.4% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM opened at $221.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,736 shares of company stock valued at $36,924,076 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

