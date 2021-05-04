CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,008.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 983,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 287,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 270,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

