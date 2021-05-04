Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $4,757,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,881,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.20. 107,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

