Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,380.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.13 and its 200-day moving average is $376.89. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

