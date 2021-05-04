GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.84. 628,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.94 and a 200-day moving average of $348.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

