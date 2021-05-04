Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 17,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

