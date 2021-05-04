IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

IAG traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,180. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

