Ironwood Financial llc Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,146. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

