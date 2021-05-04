Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

