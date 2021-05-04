Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. The company has a market capitalization of $200.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

