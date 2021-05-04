Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 72,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,275. The stock has a market cap of $641.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.