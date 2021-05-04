Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $806.03 million-$827.43 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.05 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.950 EPS.

Shares of PNR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.