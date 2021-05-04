Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Grows By 32.1%

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BTCS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.24.
BTCS Company Profile
