Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Grows By 32.1%

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BTCS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

