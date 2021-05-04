ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ICLR traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.16. 13,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,695. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.70.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

