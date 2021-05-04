Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 14,788 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $226,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

