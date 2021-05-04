Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,260,000.

IWB stock opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

