M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

M&G stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

