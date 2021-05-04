Hyman Charles D Purchases 3,025 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.93. 91,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.