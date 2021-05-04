Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 334.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.38 ($4.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

ROR traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 32.71. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

