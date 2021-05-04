Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

