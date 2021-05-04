Provoco Token Market Capitalization Achieves $99,927.05 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $99,927.05 and approximately $2,241.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

