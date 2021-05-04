InsaneCoin (INSN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,086.92 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.61 or 0.00648767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00020490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.34 or 0.02513672 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,382,871 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

