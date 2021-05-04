Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $676,924.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

