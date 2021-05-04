Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $12.37 million and $4.43 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,239,197 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

