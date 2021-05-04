DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 349 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Sunday.

LON:SMDS traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 418.90 ($5.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,704. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.79. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

