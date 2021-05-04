Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Get Welbilt alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

WBT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. 61,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.