Hyman Charles D Has $331,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. 803,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,928,186. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

