Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $13.56

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

