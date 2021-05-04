Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Firestone Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,959. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

