Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $6.50 on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 38,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

