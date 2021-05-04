Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 176,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,987. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

