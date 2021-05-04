ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,271. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.