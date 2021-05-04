BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueCity by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at $7,278,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

